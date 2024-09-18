The new Single Pair Ethernet (SPE) network technology is entering the ICP Deutschland portfolio. The advantage of the new technology: data transmission via just a single pair of twisted wires. The advantage of simply expanding existing networks by reducing cabling costs is obvious. The ITPS-141TX is a five-port unmanaged SPE switch that is compatible with IEEE 802.3cg. Point-to-point data transmission is possible over a distance of up to one kilometer. It also supports IEEE 802.3bu, Power over Data (SCCP PoDL), which allows the switch to provide up to 50 watts per port in force mode to power sensors and other devices. The ITPS-141TX offers a total of four 10Base-T1L ports with PoDL and one 10/100 Base-T(X) RJ45 port and measures 28 x 108 x 145 mm with its IP30 housing. With a voltage input of 20~30 VDC and an operating temperature range of -40 °C to +70 °C, the ITPS-140TX is ideally suited for industrial use. As an official ORing distributor for the DACH region, ICP Germany has been offering over 400 products in the field of network technology and the corresponding technical know-how for almost 15 years.